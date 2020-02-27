Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) Decreased by Analyst

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.54.

TSE HBM opened at C$3.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $940.58 million and a P/E ratio of -2.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.75. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$3.21 and a 52 week high of C$10.42.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -1.15%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.