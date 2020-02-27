Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Leidos Holdings Inc Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Leidos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Leidos from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Leidos from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.25.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $108.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Leidos has a twelve month low of $61.74 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.53.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,317,000 after buying an additional 1,116,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Leidos by 19.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,067,000 after purchasing an additional 932,600 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Leidos by 27.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,101,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,456,000 after purchasing an additional 457,536 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 783,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,695,000 after purchasing an additional 439,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $30,870,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

