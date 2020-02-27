Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Lexington Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 85.87%. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

LXP has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lexington Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $11.08 on Thursday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 169,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 75,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

