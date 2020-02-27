Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Cut by Analyst

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of LGI Homes in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.30.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $77.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.34. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $52.16 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.26 and a 200 day moving average of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 12.55 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.18. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,082,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,160,000 after acquiring an additional 191,656 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,093,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,280,000 after purchasing an additional 174,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,675,000 after acquiring an additional 34,057 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 675,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 520,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,784,000 after buying an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $110,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

