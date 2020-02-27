Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Raised by Analyst

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magna International in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.74. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s FY2020 earnings at $6.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Magna International had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MGA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Magna International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

NYSE:MGA opened at $46.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $57.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day moving average is $52.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Magna International by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Magna International during the third quarter worth $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Magna International during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Magna International by 1,364.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

