Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for PGT Innovations Inc Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PGT Innovations in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PGTI. Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on PGT Innovations from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

PGTI opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.81. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $18.48.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $174.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.43 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 998.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,850,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,585,000 after buying an additional 1,681,727 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,194,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,630,000 after acquiring an additional 186,500 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,662,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,715,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,399,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 10,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $162,009.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,366,345 shares in the company, valued at $21,806,866.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

