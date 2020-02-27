Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Cut by B. Riley

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.64 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

NYSE RVLV opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average of $20.24. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $48.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,170,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Revolve Group by 423.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 41,290 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in Revolve Group by 428.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 38,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $788,193.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,193.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,208.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.