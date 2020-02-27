Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) Lowered by Analyst

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Cormark also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SES. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. AltaCorp Capital lowered their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.23.

Shares of SES opened at C$3.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.35. The firm has a market cap of $737.80 million and a PE ratio of 53.85. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$3.62 and a 12 month high of C$8.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

