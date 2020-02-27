Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Syneos Health Inc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) – William Blair dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Syneos Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 24th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. William Blair also issued estimates for Syneos Health’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SYNH. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Sunday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.60.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $64.57 on Thursday. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $36.72 and a 52 week high of $72.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.26.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 17,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.