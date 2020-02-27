Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Decreased by Analyst

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. Svb Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical device company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TNDM. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from to in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $76.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $51.37 and a 12 month high of $91.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.85. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.43 and a beta of 0.08.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Chairman Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $11,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total transaction of $3,796,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 299,316 shares of company stock worth $19,481,161. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 393.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

