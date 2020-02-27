Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Cut by Seaport Global Securities

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) – Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Welbilt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Welbilt’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WBT. ValuEngine raised shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welbilt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Welbilt stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.57. Welbilt has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $19.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $381.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.51 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 45.66% and a net margin of 3.51%. Welbilt’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Welbilt by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,907,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,431,000 after buying an additional 775,715 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its position in Welbilt by 13.8% during the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 6,559,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,595,000 after buying an additional 794,700 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in Welbilt by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,127,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,045,000 after buying an additional 3,038,737 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Welbilt by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,503,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,689,000 after buying an additional 172,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Welbilt by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,736,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,709,000 after buying an additional 35,738 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

