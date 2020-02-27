Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Dillard’s, Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Dillard’s in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.40. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dillard’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Dillard’s from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Dillard’s in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Dillard’s from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dillard’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Dillard’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

Shares of DDS traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.60. The company had a trading volume of 19,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,060. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.14. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $47.95 and a 1 year high of $86.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

