Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.71%. The business had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HALO. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Shares of HALO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.99. 159,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,193. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $22.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.06 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,884,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,418,000 after purchasing an additional 60,333 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 89,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 26,801 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 70,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $574,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

