Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Mastercard in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.16. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MA. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $6.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $291.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,188,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $215.93 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $324.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.07. The company has a market cap of $304.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in Mastercard by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

