Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. Issued By SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Echo Global Logistics in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.36. 7,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,985. Echo Global Logistics has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The company has a market cap of $552.72 million, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $531.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.39 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,308,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,095,000 after acquiring an additional 344,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,166,000 after acquiring an additional 60,238 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 723,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,970,000 after acquiring an additional 82,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 18,767 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $417,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,044,132.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

