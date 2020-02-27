Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Decreased by Cormark

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.36. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.87 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.78.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,016. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.59 and a 200 day moving average of $55.73. The company has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.6772 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 521.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

