Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Raised by SunTrust Banks

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) – SunTrust Banks boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of BWX Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for BWX Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

BWXT traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.30. 14,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $46.05 and a one year high of $70.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.03.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 77.57% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $501.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $65,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,873.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

