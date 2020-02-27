Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Raised by Analyst

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) – Boenning Scattergood increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Donegal Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Donegal Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DGICA. ValuEngine downgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Donegal Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of DGICA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.74. The stock had a trading volume of 641 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,075. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $15.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.54. The company has a market cap of $421.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $198.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.50 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 608,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Donegal Group by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 35,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Donegal Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 32,894 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 16,285 shares during the period. 31.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

