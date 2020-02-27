Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) Lowered by Capital One Financial

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19.

HLX has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

HLX traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $6.63. 766,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,907. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.80.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $170.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.17 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 7.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 11,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $110,003.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,814.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 103,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 25,374 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 485,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 31,004 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 48,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 47,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

