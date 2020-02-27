Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Integer Holdings Corp Increased by Analyst (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) – Analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Integer in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Northcoast Research analyst D. Keiser now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.33. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Integer’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get Integer alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Integer from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.15.

NYSE:ITGR traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,485. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Integer has a 1 year low of $67.72 and a 1 year high of $99.95.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Integer had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Integer by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Integer by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Integer by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Integer by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Integer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Integer news, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $139,937.84. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.