Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:GWPH)

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Brill now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.32). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1528.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $233.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH traded down $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $105.15. The company had a trading volume of 93,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,783. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.01. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1 year low of $95.71 and a 1 year high of $196.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.98 and a beta of 2.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWPH. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,808,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,736,000 after acquiring an additional 467,520 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 906,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,828,000 after acquiring an additional 443,908 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 436,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,588,000 after acquiring an additional 261,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 911,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,796,000 after acquiring an additional 240,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $8,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,421,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,059,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cabot Brown sold 3,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $30,682.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,590.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 908,916 shares of company stock valued at $8,575,650. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.