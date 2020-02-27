Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse Inc Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $426.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.88 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHEF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.55.

NASDAQ:CHEF traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.21. The stock had a trading volume of 262,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,258. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.07 million, a PE ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $42.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 68.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.1% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Chefs' Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

