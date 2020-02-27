Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Issued By Raymond James

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northland Power in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.68.

Northland Power stock traded down C$0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$30.73. 969,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,029. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$29.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.18. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$22.90 and a 12 month high of C$33.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 72.07%.

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

