Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst E. Rajavelu now expects that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.55).

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AERI. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated an “average” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.34. The stock had a trading volume of 57,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,265. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $50.10. The stock has a market cap of $870.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 4.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.49.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.