Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) Raised by Analyst

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report issued on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CTB. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

NYSE:CTB traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.66. The company had a trading volume of 16,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,349. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.11. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $750.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.18 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 12.4% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

