Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Raised by Analyst

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dine Brands Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.78. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%. The company had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. CL King started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.67.

NYSE:DIN traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.71. The company had a trading volume of 12,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,509. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.86. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $68.02 and a 52 week high of $104.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 5,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $493,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $443,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

