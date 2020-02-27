Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Medical Transcription Billing Corp Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:MTBC)

Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Medical Transcription Billing in a research report issued on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.24). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.25 target price on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Medical Transcription Billing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Medical Transcription Billing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTBC traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.40. 5,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Medical Transcription Billing has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $81.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.73.

In other Medical Transcription Billing news, CFO Bill Korn sold 12,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $60,860.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,571 shares of company stock worth $240,625. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

