QASH (QASH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $212,126.00

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 27th. QASH has a market cap of $17.56 million and $212,126.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000570 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, Gate.io, Huobi and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, QASH has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011359 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.26 or 0.02580762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00217568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00044921 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00130294 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About QASH

QASH was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official website is liquid.plus. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash.

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, LATOKEN, IDEX, Ethfinex, Gate.io, EXX, Liquid, Hotbit and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

