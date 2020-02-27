Qbic (QBIC) Reaches Market Cap of $1,405.00

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Qbic has a market capitalization of $1,405.00 and $2.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbic coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, BTC-Alpha and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Qbic has traded down 37.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FUNCoin (FUNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ChainCoin (CHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008041 BTC.

Kabberry Coin (KKC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Creditbit (CRB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UNCoin (UNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbic Profile

Qbic is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 5,426,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,684,176 coins. Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qbic’s official website is qbic.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Qbic

Qbic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, BTC-Alpha and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbic using one of the exchanges listed above.

