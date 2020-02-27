Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 746.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,423 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.33% of Qiwi worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Qiwi by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Qiwi during the first quarter worth $283,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Qiwi by 311.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,530 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Qiwi during the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in Qiwi during the third quarter worth $769,000. 30.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QIWI opened at $18.58 on Thursday. Qiwi PLC has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Several research firms have issued reports on QIWI. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiwi in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Qiwi in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

