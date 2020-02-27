Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 240.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 220,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,631,000 after purchasing an additional 155,819 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 838,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,448,000 after buying an additional 47,666 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 200,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,270,000 after buying an additional 73,192 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $218,732.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,302.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $144,964.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,051.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on QRVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $96.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Qorvo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $122.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.55. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

