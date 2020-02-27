Qredit Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $684.00 (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Qredit has a total market capitalization of $324,656.00 and approximately $684.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qredit coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. Over the last seven days, Qredit has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qredit alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000226 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Qredit

Qredit (XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.