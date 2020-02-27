Quanex Building Products (NX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Quanex Building Products has set its FY 2020

Investors interested in listening to the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $240.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Quanex Building Products’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NX stock opened at $17.93 on Thursday. Quanex Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $631.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NX shares. CJS Securities downgraded Quanex Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

