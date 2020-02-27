Quant Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.50 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $42.84 million and $2.50 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.55 or 0.00040262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006061 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00434645 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001417 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011384 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012491 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001746 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008208 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

Quant (QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quant is quant.network. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network.

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

