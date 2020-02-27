Quantstamp (QSP) Price Hits $0.0104 on Exchanges

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $6.42 million and approximately $75,589.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Huobi and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Binance, IDEX, Gate.io, Huobi, Kucoin and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

