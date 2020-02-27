Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Tops One Day Volume of $214,799.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $7.65 million and approximately $214,799.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Tidex and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008017 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00024091 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010304 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.47 or 0.02885960 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002420 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000555 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00020562 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,481,671 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Liqui, Bittrex, Tidex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

