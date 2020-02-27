Quebecoin Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last Week (QBC)

Quebecoin (CURRENCY:QBC) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 27th. Quebecoin has a total market capitalization of $12,390.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quebecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Quebecoin has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000471 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Quebecoin Coin Profile

QBC is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2014. Quebecoin’s total supply is 8,803,138 coins and its circulating supply is 6,703,138 coins. The official website for Quebecoin is www.quebecoin.org. Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc.

Quebecoin Coin Trading

Quebecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quebecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quebecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quebecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

