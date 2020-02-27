QuickX Protocol (QCX) Market Cap Hits $3.86 Million

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 27th. One QuickX Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $39,374.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,313,094 tokens. QuickX Protocol's official website is www.quickx.io. QuickX Protocol's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog.

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

