QUINADS Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (QUIN)

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded down 57.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. QUINADS has a market capitalization of $30,731.00 and approximately $231.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUINADS token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. In the last week, QUINADS has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00040311 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00437463 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001406 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011347 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012497 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001746 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About QUINADS

QUINADS is a token. QUINADS's total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,294,999,111 tokens. The official website for QUINADS is quinads.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QUINADS

QUINADS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINADS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUINADS using one of the exchanges listed above.

