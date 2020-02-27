RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Short Interest Down 38.7% in February

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the January 30th total of 15,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of RADCOM by 1,023.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of RADCOM by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the third quarter worth about $2,744,000. 22.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on RDCM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of RADCOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RADCOM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

NASDAQ RDCM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 15,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,595. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average of $9.32. RADCOM has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.73 million, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 0.10.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.16. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 20.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RADCOM will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

