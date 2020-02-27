Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,558 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,430 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,558 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,509,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 782,023 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,943 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,044 shares of company stock worth $420,548. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,728,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,988,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.94 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.