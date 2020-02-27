Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 21,230 Shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,230 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 145,604 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,321,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

WES traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.63. 2,160,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,407. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.622 per share. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.70%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.20%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

