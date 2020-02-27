Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,552 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 400.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,437 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in ANSYS by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,808,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,857,310.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,741,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,719 shares of company stock valued at $7,816,415. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $323.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.18.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded down $22.82 on Thursday, reaching $247.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,243. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.57. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.19 and a 52-week high of $299.06.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

