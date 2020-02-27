Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,919 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Cree worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Cree by 2,273.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,348 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 17,575 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Cree by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Cree by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 108,201 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 11,503 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cree by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Cree by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 986,704 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $45,536,000 after acquiring an additional 375,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CREE stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.08. 76,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.93. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $69.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.33 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 44.86%. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CREE. BidaskClub cut Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Cree in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cree in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

