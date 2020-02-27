Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 133,424 Shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 230.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,442 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 133,424 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of F.N.B. worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,974,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,191,000 after buying an additional 168,226 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth $3,445,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNB traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $10.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,107,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,580. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. F.N.B. Corp has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $300.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FNB. Stephens cut their price target on F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

