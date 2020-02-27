Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 14,799 Shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,799 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EQM Midstream Partners were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQM. ING Groep NV raised its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 322,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,640,000 after buying an additional 132,800 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,809,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,668,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,906,000 after purchasing an additional 189,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 500,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 14,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQM traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.51. 4,328,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,295. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.99. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $47.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.07%. EQM Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.52%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of EQM Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.89.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

