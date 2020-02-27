Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 1,661 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verisign were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Verisign by 675.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisign by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verisign in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verisign by 92.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Verisign by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $192.50. 79,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,729. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.84. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.98. Verisign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.84 and a twelve month high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Verisign had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 49.71%. The company had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Verisign’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

