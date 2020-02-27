Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 2,432 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,419,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,745,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 101,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,848,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 214,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,641,000 after buying an additional 33,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XEL shares. Cfra increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.07.

Xcel Energy stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.71. The company had a trading volume of 419,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,585. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $54.13 and a 1-year high of $72.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.08.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

