Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 266,831 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Berry Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRY. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $11,168,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $2,420,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $2,056,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Berry Petroleum by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 117,500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Berry Petroleum by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 86,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 365,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $3,091,897.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BRY shares. ValuEngine raised Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Berry Petroleum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

BRY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.17. 29,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,633. Berry Petroleum Company LLC has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The firm has a market cap of $502.24 million, a PE ratio of 2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

