Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56,518 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,819 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,533,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,237,000 after buying an additional 238,728 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 138,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,851,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,983,000 after acquiring an additional 104,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,649,000.

Several analysts have commented on AGIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $79.00 target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.10.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.49. 800,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.51. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.66. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.42.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.72 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a negative net margin of 348.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.58) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $147,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $356,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,688 shares of company stock worth $2,989,773. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

